Real life rom-com: Omaha couple get engaged at Neigh's drive-in theater

Brittany Soukup and Stephen Kotopka met in 2019, the week before they started medical school at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

They had both volunteered at the Sharing Clinic, a student-led free clinic.

Medical school played a role in Kotopka’s marriage proposal, too.

They were making one of their frequent drives to O’Neill, Soukup’s hometown. She was in the middle of teaching Kotopka about the five types of “cardiorenal syndrome” when he pulled a ring out of his pocket.

Now, that might not sound like the most romantic of places. And just what is cardiorenal syndrome anyhow? It’s a spectrum of disorders involving both the heart and kidney.

But there was a reason he popped the question at that time. They were pulling up to the TK/Starlite Drive-In movie theater in Neligh, one of Soukup’s favorite places.

“At first Brittany was speechless,” Kotopka said of his proposal, “but after we pulled off the highway into the theater lot, she said yes.”

Soukup said it was definitely a surprise and being on the highway was unexpected.

“Pulling into the drive-in made it a beautiful moment,” she said.

Kotopka is going into geriatrics and Soukup into obstetrics, and they said it wasn’t easy planning a wedding during their surgery rotation the two months prior. They were in their third year of medical school by then.

With the help of family and friends, they say, it worked out well.

Being newlyweds in their fourth year of medical school hasn’t always been easy, either, but they say it’s nice they can understand what the other is going through.

“Medical school can get busy, so we have to intentionally set time aside to be together,” Kotopka said. “Next year, we will start residency, which is even more time and energy consuming. We will lean on each other for support during challenging times.”

Nod to the past

The couple had a traditional Catholic wedding in the same church — St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill — as Soukup’s parents and paternal grandparents. A family-friendly reception catered to both sides of the family.

“We had a one-week break for our honeymoon trip, before starting the fourth and final year of medical school,” Kotopka said.

They wanted a day that was elegant and simple and went with the colors blue and gold. They had a guest list of about 250.

Moments to remember

At one point during the reception, they took a photo with each table of guests as quickly as they could. “We ran from table to table and got a photo with every guest in less than 5 minutes,” he said.

The funniest moment came when groomsmen threw Kotopka in the air during post-wedding photos.

The sweetest was when Soukup and Kotopka danced to and sang “I Think I Love You” by the Partridge Family at the reception.

“It is a special song for us. We listened to the song frequently when we were first dating. We found that we both enjoy music from the ’70s.”

Hard to choose

The couple said they received so many wonderful gifts from family and friends.

Some of their favorites, though, were sets of copper mugs and straws from Handlebend, a company in O’Neill.

“We are starting to have a collection, and they are beautiful,” Kotopka said.

He also gave her four copper mugs. Soukup gave Kotopka a 6-by-8-foot greenhouse for a garden he can use when they have a yard.

Musical family

Music for the ceremony was provided by a choir of Kotopka’s cousins, directed by his aunt, Jean Timmerman.

They were accompanied by his cousin Grace Raun on piano and Erin Cosby on violin.

“It was wonderful to have the music at our ceremony provided by my family’s choir,” Kotopka said. “They sing together frequently at St. Teresa’s in Lincoln, so they were more than up to the task. We are blessed to have the support and talent of my family.”

Lots of roommates

After their marriage, Soukup moved into Kotopka’s room at Phi Chi medical fraternity.

“It was different to live together 24/7, especially in a house with a dozen other medical students,” Soukup said.

Kotopka didn’t realize Soukup enjoyed hot baths so much. Soukup didn’t realize Kotopka washed towels with all of the other laundry.

But Kotopka said Soukup challenges him to be the best he can be.

“She is always there for me no matter what,” he said. “I am so glad she agreed to be my wife.”

Soukup said her husband is a kind, smart, dedicated, loving husband.

“I adore the passion and commitment he has for his family and close friends. He always takes the extra step to make me feel better on bad days,” she said.

