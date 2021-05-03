Thanks to giveaway, Gretna couple gets big wedding they dreamed of before pandemic

A few days after Marysa Wilson and Patrick Heisterkamp first tied the knot during a rainy day on a fishing dock in Plattsmouth, they received a call from bridesmaid Katelyn Lee.

“I’ve got some kind of crazy news,” she told them.

Someone from Abraham Catering would be calling that night, if that was OK, she said. The crazy news was that the Gretna couple had won a giveaway for a free wedding and a reception.

“I was in shock,” Wilson said.

Abraham Catering would cover the venue, food and bar. Complete Weddings + Events would take care of the DJ and photo booth.

And it was OK that they had already married. They could just do it all over again, this time with more than 100 of their closest friends and family they had to leave out of the first ceremony because of the ever-tightening COVID-19 restrictions last spring.

It was just what the couple needed after losing $7,500 when their first wedding venue went bankrupt and then cycling through several other places as the guest list shrank from 250 to just nine. That included them and the photographer.