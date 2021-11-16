Trev Alberts finds the perfect bride for his son

During his days as the athletic director at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Trev Alberts earned an assist that didn’t get much attention … until now.

Alberts, who has moved on to the same position at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, introduced his son, Chase, to his new bride. Cassie Noble interned in the UNO athletic department.

“Chase’s dad told him there was a girl he just had to meet,” Cassie said. “The rest is history.”

The couple were married Oct. 30 and soon will be moving to Savannah, Georgia. Chase is a West Point graduate and a member of the U.S. Army.

“Moving away from friends and family to take on Army life down south — quite an adjustment from Nebraska,” Cassie said.

MEMORIES

The couple re-created their first date and visited several significant locations before Chase proposed in a gazebo in his neighborhood. The celebration continued with friends and family at his parents' house.

They wanted an Italian Renaissance meets rustic vibe for their big day. They couldn’t avoid a Nebraska football day; it was the only October day open at the Bella Terre Vineyard. The venue was booked the night before, too, so they had to hold their rehearsal that morning.

GOING STRONG

One of the funniest moments at the wedding came when best man Mason Palmer compared their relationship to COVID-19, stating that nobody thought it would last more than two weeks but here they were, 18-some months later.

A sweet moment came when guests sang "Happy Birthday" to mother of the bride, Stacey Noble, who has a birthday in October.

Everything was captured by a videographer, something that was a must for Cassie.

DANCE NATION

They had their DJ collect suggestions from guests, so everyone could dance to their favorite songs. Pizza arrived before the party ended for anyone who had danced off their dinner.

IT’S YOUR DAY

Cassie said couples shouldn’t be afraid to make decisions. Everyone wants you to have the best day possible.

“That being said, when planning is all said and done, don’t sweat the small stuff,” she said. “There is no such thing as a perfect day. Just enjoy the hard work you put in.”

Cassie said Complete Weddings made sure everything was seamless.

DRINK UP

Cassie and Chase say their favorite wedding gifts were steins from Germany from friends Dalton and Katerina, who are stationed there.

“The gift was a reminder to us about the effort and sacrifices all of our friends made to celebrate with us on our special day,” they said.

Since Chase is in the Army, they did a saber ceremony with his West Point and Army friends for their grand entrance. Cassie gave Chase a customized whiskey decanter set and he gave her a jewelry box.

TOO MUCH

Chase said he was able to keep it together for their first look but then he had no chance when Cassie walked down the aisle.

“I literally could not take my eyes off of her, she was the most beautiful bride,” he said.

Cassie said Chase was a trooper through all of the planning, making sure she had a perfect day.

"I know it was the perfect day, because we were clearly the ones having the most fun.”

