Wedding has a boho vibe for Lincoln couple

Chelsea then-Borrenpohl and Luke Castner met on Tinder, but Chelsea recognized her husband-to-be when they went on their first date the summer of 2016.

He was the cute bouncer from a bar in downtown Lincoln.

“We found out afterward that we had a mix of mutual friends as well,” she said.

They dated for 4½ years before Luke proposed on a drive with their dog. First, he took her to dinner at SchillingBridge Cork & Tap House, their favorite place to grab drinks and dinner.

“Nothing fancy, just sweet and simple,” Chelsea said.

They had moved in together in Lincoln when daughter Wesley was born last February, and they made sure she was part of their big day.

They had originally planned for her to walk down the aisle with the maid of honor, but the ceremony was right around nap time. So, Wesley hung out with her babysitter in the kids room at church instead.

“We did have her hanging with the girls while we all got ready. This was great because it allowed my bridesmaids to spend some time with her, and I loved having her there, too,” Chelsea said. “We also had her with us for our cake cutting photos, so she got to sample some frosting.”

WINTER CEREMONY

They decided to marry in December because they thought the fall and summer would be busy with people rescheduling their weddings due to COVID. They ended up loving it.

Grasses, grasses, grasses is how Chelsea described their theme.

“We were going for a boho vibe, so most of our decor was neutral colors and dried grasses,” she said.

Renting their decor, especially working with Hillcrest Event Decor Rental, allowed them to get almost everything from one spot.

“It helped eliminate extra time we would have spent looking around for the right pieces, cut down on costs and saved us from finding space to store decor before and after the wedding,” they said.

SPECIAL MOMENTS

The pastor at Christ Lincoln church roasted Luke during the wedding ceremony.

“We appreciated the good-natured jokes, and it helped make our ceremony even more personal.”

To pay homage to their first date, they used the courtyard outside of The Tavern for their first look, and The Other Room, a speakeasy, for some photos of the two of them before heading to the church.

“We got to spend a few minutes just the two of us and it was a fun way for us to come full circle,” they said.

PERFECT MEMORY

Luke’s grandparents gave them a wooden serving tray made with wood from his grandma’s family’s farm. They included a picture of the barn and the family history.

“It was so thoughtful of them to pass along those memories and that piece of their history,” they said.

LITTLE BLESSING

Wesley is a big hit with family and friends and they know she is a huge part of their lives.

“Because we’d already kicked off the parenting part of our relationship, we think it relieved a little bit of the stress that can surround the wedding day,” they said. “It helped us really slow down and celebrate all of the blessings that came with our relationship.”

SOME ADVICE

The day went so quickly, so they tried to find little moments throughout the day to stop and soak it all in.

“The day will never go 100% as planned. If you have to make a couple of tweaks to your plan day-of, that just leaves you more room to enjoy the other parts of your day that are going so well.”

Nothing felt rushed, and that was due to the photo timeline advice they got from their photographers. Their biggest bill for the wedding, which involved 320 guests, was the caterer as they chose to have a full open bar. They also wanted to make sure to get the photographers and DJ they wanted.

“We were ready to spend more in those two areas to make sure our photos came out great and that the dance floor was full.”

THEY’RE A TEAM

Luke says he couldn’t have asked for a better partner.

“As we have started our life together, she has challenged me to think about things differently to create the best life for our family,” he said.

Chelsea said Luke has the biggest heart, as well as being kind, generous, funny and smart.

“He’s a determined hard worker, and shows his sweet, soft side with our daughter Wesley,” she said. “He’s our cheerleader and motivator, and I’m blessed to have him as my husband and best friend.’’

