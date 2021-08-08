What follows Confederate statues? 1 Mississippi city's fight

“Let the Emmett Till statue be there for 100 years,” he said. “Then, it would be balanced.”

Ultimately, late last month, the council voted unanimously in favor of erecting the Till statue, just not at the courthouse. Instead, the statue will go up in a park a half-mile away.

Jordan's decided to be optimistic about the location. The park is by railroad tracks that once separated where Black and white residents lived and worked in racially segregated Greenwood. He hopes the statue unites the community.

For now, residents on both sides of the issue are frustrated with progress.

Larry McCluney said he considers the statue a tribute to Confederate soldiers who died in battle. He’s also in favor of the Till statue — even at the courthouse — as long as the Confederate statue stands.

“It’s the same thing if I went out to the graveyard and knocked over one of your family members’ headstones,” said McCluney, commander-in-chief of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, an organization for male descendants of Confederate veterans that spans 30,000 members. “That’s how people feel about these things: You are removing the only thing I have that I can go to as a family member and remember my ancestors.”