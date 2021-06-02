When it’s OK to let your good credit score drop

WHEN YOU’RE STRUGGLING TO COVER ESSENTIAL EXPENSES

Sometimes a crisis, such as income loss, makes it impossible to cover living expenses. Then, sacrificing a credit score is the lesser of two evils, Ulzheimer says. If you have to choose between paying your credit card on time and keeping the utilities on, keeping your family safe is more important.

If possible, try to make the minimum payment on your credit card before it’s 30 days overdue. Your credit card issuer won’t be happy and you’ll probably have to pay a late fee. But creditors can’t report you to the credit bureaus until your payment is 30 days past the due date.

If you don’t pay in that 30-day window, the creditor can report your account delinquent. That negative mark on your credit report will badly damage your score, and only time will undo the damage. It will stay on your credit report for up to seven years, although the effect fades over those years.

Siegel advises getting in touch with creditors and explaining what happened, when you will be back on your feet and how you plan to repay them. They may be willing to give you more time, and you may be able to prevent damage from a potential late payment or negotiate a lower interest rate, he says. And asking can’t hurt.

WHEN MONEY IS ON THE WAY