Where to turn when a natural disaster upends your finances

Report damage to your agent or insurance company as soon as possible, said Mark Friedlander, director of corporate communications for the Insurance Information Institute, in an email. Insurers will face a glut of claims, so the sooner you file, the better.

Ask about your coverage, the time frame for filing and processing a claim, whether the claim will exceed your deductible and if you’ll need estimates for repairs to structural damage, Friedlander said. You should ask about coverage of living expenses if you are displaced and reimbursement for a car rental. Some insurers will also cover the loss of spoiled food.

When you talk to your insurer, ask what you can throw out and what you should document for your claim. Take photos and video of the damage, then do what you can to protect your property, Friedlander said. Take detailed notes about every interaction you have with the insurance company.

Call your mortgage company and other creditors.

If you’re worried about your ability to make monthly mortgage payments, contact your mortgage servicer as soon as possible — before missing a payment — to discuss mortgage forbearance options.