 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

White House nuptials: Biden granddaughter to wed this fall

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — There's going to be a rare wedding reception at the White House this fall when Naomi Biden, President Joe Biden's granddaughter, celebrates her marriage to Peter Neal.

The event is scheduled for Nov. 19. Naomi Biden, 28, is a lawyer, and her fiance, Neal, 24, is in law school.

“Peter and I are endlessly grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House," she tweeted. "We can’t wait to make our commitment to one another official and for what lies ahead.”

Naomi is the daughter of Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle.

Michael LaRosa, press secretary for first lady Jill Biden, said the family is “still in the planning stages of all of the wedding festivities,” adding that more details will be announced in the coming months.

“Consistent with other private events hosted by the First Family and following the traditions of previous White House wedding festivities in prior Administrations, the Biden family will be paying for the wedding activities that occur at the White House,” LaRosa said.

People are also reading…

The last White House wedding was that of Pete Souza, President Barack Obama’s official photographer, to Patti Lease in the Rose Garden in 2013.

In 2008, Jenna Bush and Henry Hager had their wedding reception at the White House, according to the White House Historical Association.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Betty (Barber) Green

Betty (Barber) Green

Betty (Barber) Green of Sergeant Bluff will celebrate her 90th birthday on Sunday, April 10, with a surprise open house at the Sergeant Bluff …

YODER: Choose today

YODER: Choose today

“Lord, remind me how brief my time on earth will be. Remind me that my days are numbered – how fleeting my life is” (Psalm 39:4).

Award-winning baker opens new Chicago location

Award-winning baker opens new Chicago location

James Beard honoree Greg Wade has launched a new production facility for his award-winning bread on the west side of Chicago. Publican Quality Bread is a town favorite, supplying whole-grain long-fermented loaves to over 100 of the city’s top chefs and restaurants and to many independent retailers. But now, as it expand to a 4,200-square-foot bakery, Publican Quality Bread will have the ability to offer bread and bakery treats directly to customers from a retail counter.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to communicate and compromise to co-parent

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News