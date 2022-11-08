 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winning numbers for record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball drawn after delay because of issue processing lottery sales

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Winning numbers for record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball drawn after delay because of issue processing lottery sales.

