YODER: Look to the sky for inspiration

One day last week as I’m driving to work in the dark, the sky begins to lighten up. It’s then that I see small, white clouds completely covering the sky. They look like a beginning painter’s stylized version of puffy cotton clouds. They’re uniform in size and so neatly arranged. In fact, they look oddly similar to the way in which I draw clouds.
As I travel along the winding road I’ve driven for almost three years now, cornfields and bean fields in various stages of harvest are part of the silhouetted backdrop. The sky is the real star this morning. It changes once more. Beautiful pastel colors light up the clouds. I don’t hear music, but a lively symphonic piece would be appropriate right about now.
The sky is filled with light, but I don’t see the sun. Yet, I know that the source of the light is the sun. It’s a no-brainer. Soon, the sun will be visible, but for right now all that’s visible is its light.
Similar to our lives here on earth. Right now we’re living in darkness. Lately, the darkness seems to be more invasive. There’s the COVID-19, which we thought would be long gone by now. Months ago when some mentioned we might still be dealing with this in the fall, we didn’t believe it. Because we want things to go back to normal, we assumed they would.
There’s unrest in the streets like we’ve never seen before. The burning down of businesses. The looting and rioting. The violence.
It’s a typical presidential election year with negative campaigning and yet not so typical. Lines are not only drawn between political parties, solid walls have been erected. There seems to be more division right now in this country than we’ve experienced before. At least in my lifetime.
We try to go about our lives as normally as possible, yet like the Israelites wandering in the wilderness, we long for the meat of Egypt. Living in times that are unknown, we long for the known. Even if the known is not ideal. Even if the known takes the Israelites back to Egypt as slaves.
“The Israelites said to them, (Moses and Aaron) ‘If only we had died by the Lord’s hand in Egypt! There we sat around pots of meat and ate all the food we wanted, but you have brought us out into this desert to starve this entire assembly to death’” (Exodus 16:3).
The Israelites didn’t have to wander in the wilderness for 40 years. It was their disobedience that kept them from entering the Promised Land sooner. Any yet, whether in the wilderness or in the Promised Land, the Lord watches over them. He meets all their needs. Even when they complain and whine to Moses about this and that, God provides for them and keeps them safe.
Do you think He will do any less for us?
No matter what wilderness we encounter in our lives, the God of all creation will do the same for us. He will lead us and guide us. He will never leave us. “The LORD himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged” (Deuteronomy 31:8).
He will provide for all our needs. “And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of his glory in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:19). The Lord loves us with an everlasting love. He draws us with lovingkindness (Jeremiah 31:3).
So how are we to live in unprecedented times? We look to the One who can part the seas of trouble and let us walk across them as if on dry land. We “fix our eyes” on the author and perfecter of our faith, Jesus Christ (Hebrews 12:2).
“Let us therefore come boldly to the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help us in time of need” (Hebrews 4:16).
Don’t worry about dark times. We who call ourselves Christians know the Light. Just like when the sky is filled with light, but we don’t see the sun. Yet, we know that the source of the light is the sun. It’s a no-brainer. Soon, the sun will be visible, but for right now all that’s visible is its light.
So it is for with lives on earth. We don’t see Jesus, but we see His light. We see it in others who have surrendered their lives to Him. We see Jesus’ light in churches where the Word is preached on Sunday mornings. We see it in the sincere prayers of children.
We see the Lord’s light when we ourselves kneel in prayer. We see it in the humble lives of God’s servants here on earth. They may not be known by many, but their faithfulness and obedience to the One true God is well known in heaven.
May we all walk boldy in the Light of God here on earth, knowing that one day we shall spend eternity with the Light of the World, Jesus Christ.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyode4@gmail.com.
