YODER: Look to the sky for inspiration

It’s a typical presidential election year with negative campaigning and yet not so typical. Lines are not only drawn between political parties, solid walls have been erected. There seems to be more division right now in this country than we’ve experienced before. At least in my lifetime.

We try to go about our lives as normally as possible, yet like the Israelites wandering in the wilderness, we long for the meat of Egypt. Living in times that are unknown, we long for the known. Even if the known is not ideal. Even if the known takes the Israelites back to Egypt as slaves.

“The Israelites said to them, (Moses and Aaron) ‘If only we had died by the Lord’s hand in Egypt! There we sat around pots of meat and ate all the food we wanted, but you have brought us out into this desert to starve this entire assembly to death’” (Exodus 16:3).

The Israelites didn’t have to wander in the wilderness for 40 years. It was their disobedience that kept them from entering the Promised Land sooner. Any yet, whether in the wilderness or in the Promised Land, the Lord watches over them. He meets all their needs. Even when they complain and whine to Moses about this and that, God provides for them and keeps them safe.

Do you think He will do any less for us?