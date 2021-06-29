You too can reap the tax advantages of a Roth IRA

Consider it this way: In the early and middle stages of your career, you’ll likely be in a lower tax bracket. So it may make sense, Scorzafava says, to contribute to a Roth early on. Ideally, your investment will grow over time, and you can pull money out in retirement tax-free.

A PLACE FOR HIGH-GROWTH ASSETS

The PayPal shares in Thiel’s Roth IRA grew in a way most of us will never see in our own Roths. However, anyone with a long investment timeline — looking at you, 20- and 30-something investors — can still use their Roths as a holding pen for aggressive, high-growth investments.

“Where you’re placing your assets can make a profound difference,” Scorzafava says. “Where would you want to own a high-growth company? I’d want to own that first in my Roth IRA, because the expectation of return is supposed to be higher, and that’s going to grow up tax-free.”

A diversified portfolio typically includes a mix of stocks and bonds: Stocks are higher-risk assets that often drive bigger returns; bonds are lower-return buoys that can help keep volatility down. However, young investors with decades until retirement may want to stack their portfolio with mostly — if not entirely — stocks and stock mutual funds. A Roth IRA may be a perfect place to park them.