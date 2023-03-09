WASHINGTON (AP) — Norfolk Southern's CEO plans to apologize to Congress on Thursday and pledge millions of dollars to help East Palestine, Ohio, recover from the fiery train derailment as senators investigate railway safety and the Biden administration's response to the disaster.
"I am deeply sorry for the impact this derailment has had on the people of East Palestine and surrounding communities, and I am determined to make it right," CEO Alan Shaw says in prepared remarks released ahead of the Senate Environment and Public Works panel hearing.
Shaw says the railroad will do "the right thing" with a $20 million commitment to help the community recover.
Photos: A look at the aftermath of the Ohio train derailment
This photo taken with a drone shows the continuing cleanup of portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio are still on fire at mid-day Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
A Norfolk Southern freight train waits to pass through East Palenstine, Pa., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, where cleanup continues after a derailment Friday night. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
A Norfolk Southern freight train passes through East Palestine, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, as clean up continues following a derailment Friday night. Residents were allowed back into their homes after being forced to evacuate following the derailment. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Neighbors gather outside a home in East Palestine, Pa, on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 as residents were allowed back in their homes after a derailment of a Norfolk Southern freight train Friday night forced their evacuation. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains, Feb. 6, 2023. West Virginia's water utility says it's taking precautionary steps following the derailment of a train hauling chemicals that later sent up a toxic plume in Ohio. The utility said in a statement on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2023 that it has enhanced its treatment processes even though there hasn’t been a change in raw water at its Ohio River intake. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)
A sign sits outside of the Abundant Life Fellowship church for the Norfolk Southern Assistance Center located inside the church on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Residents in East Palestine who were forced to evacuate after about 50 cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery crash Friday night, can be reimbursed for the funds they accrued during the evacuation. (AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos)
An American Red Cross sign stands outside of a shelter in East Palestine, Ohio, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. About 50 cars, including 10 carry hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery crash Friday night. Ohio and Pennsylvania residents living close to the wreckage were forced to evacuate the area and aren't being allowed into their homes, authorities said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos)
An Ohio State Trooper car sits parked next to a blockade in East Palestine, Ohio, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. About 50 cars, including 10 carry hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery crash Friday night. Ohio and Pennsylvania residents living close to the wreckage were forced to evacuate the area and aren't being allowed into their homes, authorities said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos)
A road blockade blocks a street in a neighborhood in East Palestine, Ohio, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. About 50 cars, including 10 carry hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery crash Friday night. Ohio and Pennsylvania residents living close to the wreckage were forced to evacuate the area and aren't being allowed into their homes, authorities said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos)
A HEPACO worker places booms in a stream in East Palestine, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 as the cleanup continues after the derailment of a Norfolk Southern freight train Friday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
HEPACO workers, an environmental and emergency services company, observe a stream in East Palestine, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 as the cleanup continues after the derailment of a Norfolk Southern freight train Friday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
