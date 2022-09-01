WATCH LIVE: Biden addresses nation on threats to American democracy

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will sound an alarm Thursday night about what he views as "extremist" threats to American democracy from the restive forces of Trumpism, aiming to reframe the November elections as part of an unceasing battle for the "soul of the nation."

Nearly two years after he defeated Donald Trump, it's a reprise of Biden's 2020 campaign theme, casting the midterm election stakes in as dire terms as those that sent him to the Oval Office. His prime-time speech at Independence Hall in Philadelphia will lay out what he sees as the risks from those he has dubbed "ultra-MAGA Republicans" to the nation's system of government, its standing abroad and its citizens' way of life.

The explicit effort by Biden to marginalize Trump and and his "Make America Great Again" adherents marks a sharp turn for the president, who preached his desire to bring about national unity in his Inaugural address. White House officials said it reflects his mounting concern about Trump conservatives' ideological proposals and 2020 election denialism. Full story here:

