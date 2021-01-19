WATCH LIVE: Biden's Cabinet confirmation hearings are underway

Five of President-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet nominees will face Senate panels on Tuesday in the first step of the confirmation process.

The day before Biden takes office, his nominees for secretary of state, secretary of the treasury, director of national intelligence, defense secretary and secretary of Homeland Security will appear before Senate committees to be considered for their respective roles.

Keep scrolling for live streams of each of the confirmation hearings

Biden is set to take office on Wednesday without key members of his Cabinet in place, as the Republican-controlled Senate has moved more slowly to schedule confirmation hearings for his nominees than it has for previous presidents. But the timeline for confirming Biden's nominees could accelerate in the coming days, when Democrats take control of the Senate.