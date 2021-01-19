WATCH LIVE: Biden's Cabinet confirmation hearings are underway

Five of President-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet nominees will face Senate panels on Tuesday in the first step of the confirmation process.
The day before Biden takes office, his nominees for secretary of state, secretary of the treasury, director of national intelligence, defense secretary and secretary of Homeland Security will appear before Senate committees to be considered for their respective roles.
Keep scrolling for live streams of each of the confirmation hearings
Biden is set to take office on Wednesday without key members of his Cabinet in place, as the Republican-controlled Senate has moved more slowly to schedule confirmation hearings for his nominees than it has for previous presidents. But the timeline for confirming Biden's nominees could accelerate in the coming days, when Democrats take control of the Senate.
Biden's Cabinet confirmation hearings could run up against the Senate's impeachment trial of outgoing President Donald Trump -- timing for which has not yet been scheduled -- and as Biden attempts to push through Congress his $1.9 trillion coronavirus vaccine and economic stimulus proposal.
Today's schedule:
- 10 a.m. ET: Janet Yellen will appear before the Senate Finance Committee to be considered for treasury secretary.
- 10 a.m. ET: Avril Haines will appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee to be considered for director of national intelligence.
- 10 a.m. ET: Alejandro Mayorkas will appear before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee to be considered for secretary of Homeland Security.
- 2 p.m. ET: Antony Blinken will appear before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to be considered for secretary of state.
- 3 p.m. ET: Retired Gen. Lloyd Austin appear before the Senate Armed Services Committee to be considered for secretary of defense.
Live streams of the confirmation hearings here:
Tune in to CNN or CNN International to watch live coverage of the hearings or watch on mobile devices via CNN's apps for iOS and Android, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Android TV and SamsungTV. You can also follow CNN's live coverage on CNN.com.
You can watch the hearings on the Senate committees' websites too:
Who are the nominees?
Antony Blinken, secretary of state
Janet Yellen, treasury secretary
Lloyd Austin, defense secretary
Merrick Garland, attorney general
Deb Haaland, interior secretary
Tom Vilsack, agriculture secretary
Gina Raimondo, commerce secretary
Marty Walsh, labor secretary
Xavier Becerra, health secretary
Marcia Fudge, housing and urban development secretary
Pete Buttigieg, transportation secretary
Jennifer Granholm, energy secretary
Miguel Cardona, education secretary
Denis McDonough, veterans affairs secretary
Alejandro Mayorkas, homeland security secretary
Ron Klain, chief of staff
Avril Haines, director of national intelligence
Michael Regan, EPA administrator
Neera Tanden, director of the office of management and budget
Katherine Tai, US trade representative
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US ambassador to the United Nations
Isabel Guzman, small business administrator
CNN's Lauren Fox contributed to this report.