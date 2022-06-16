 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

WATCH LIVE: Day 3 of the Jan. 6 hearings

  • 0

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack is holding its third public hearing, focused on former President Donald Trump's efforts to pressure former Vice President Mike Pence to reject Congress' official count of Electoral College votes on the day of the attack.

---

MORE COVERAGE

---

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

---

ABOUT THE COMMITTEE

---

PHOTOS

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News