WATCH LIVE: Day 6 of the Jan. 6 hearings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cassidy Hutchinson, a aide in Donald Trump’s White House, is making a surprise appearance Tuesday before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection — an effort by the panel to provide new details about Trump's inner circle as he fought to overturn his election defeat.

The 25-year-old, who was a special assistant and aide to former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, has already provided a trove of information to congressional investigators and has sat for multiple interviews behind closed doors. But the committee called the hearing this week to hear her public testimony, raising expectations for new revelations in the nearly yearlong investigation.

Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee's chairman, said the panel called the hearing in light of “specific detailed information about what the former president and his aides were doing and saying in those critical hours.”

Thompson praised Hutchinson for her courage but did not detail the new information or what she would say as he opened the hearing.

