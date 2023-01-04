WATCH LIVE: House opens Day 2 of historic speaker election; McCarthy vows fight to finish

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans plan to open the second day of the new Congress much like the first — with leader Kevin McCarthy trying to become House speaker despite losing in multiple rounds of voting that threw the new GOP majority into chaos.

It was the first time in 100 years that a nominee for House speaker could not take the gavel on the first vote, but McCarthy appeared undeterred. Instead, he vowed to fight to the finish, encouraged, he said, by former President Donald Trump to end the disarray and pull the Republican Party together.

Early Wednesday, Trump publicly urged Republicans to vote for McCarthy: "CLOSE THE DEAL, TAKE THE VICTORY," he wrote on his social media site. He added: "REPUBLICANS, DO NOT TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A GIANT & EMBARRASSING DEFEAT."

The House will try again on Wednesday after Tuesday's stalemate essentially forced all other business to a standstill, waiting on Republicans to elect a speaker.

President Joe Biden, departing the White House for a bipartisan event in Kentucky with Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, said “the rest of the world is looking” at the chaotic scenes on the House floor.

“I just think it’s really embarrassing it’s taking so long," Biden said. He declined to say whether he had any choice for the speaker job, adding “I have no idea” who will prevail. Full story:

