WATCH LIVE: House speaker vote enters Day 3 as McCarthy faces pressure to 'figure out' path forward

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pressure mounting, Republican leader Kevin McCarthy huddled privately with GOP colleagues Thursday at the Capitol after two days of failing to win enough votes from them to become House speaker. He emerged determined to persuade holdouts to end the stalemate that has blighted his new GOP majority.

"We’re having good discussions and I think everyone wants to find a solution,” McCarthy told reporters shortly before the House was prepared to gavel into session again.

But despite endless talks, signs of concessions and a public spectacle unlike any other in recent political memory, the path ahead remained highly uncertain.

What started as a political novelty, the first time in 100 years a nominee had not won the gavel on the first vote, has devolved into a bitter Republican Party feud and deepening potential crisis.

McCarthy is under growing pressure from restless Republicans, and Democrats, to find the votes he needs or step aside, so the House can open fully and get on with the business of governing. His right-flank detractors appear intent on waiting him out, as long as it takes. Full story:

