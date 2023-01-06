WATCH LIVE: House tries for 4th day to elect a new Republican speaker

WASHINGTON (AP) — The contours of a deal that could make Republican leader Kevin McCarthy the House speaker have begun to emerge after three grueling days and 11 failed votes in a political spectacle unseen in a century. It has left Republicans in disarray and exposed anew the fragility of American democracy.

The House is trying for a fourth day to elect a new Republican speaker — this time, against the backdrop of the second anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. The violent assault was a once-unimaginable scene of chaos that shook the country when a mob of then-President Donald Trump's supporters tried to stop Congress from certifying the Republican's 2020 election defeat to Democrat Joe Biden.

Arriving at the Capitol Friday morning, an upbeat McCarthy said to reporters, “We’re going to make progress. We’re going to shock you.” But there’s no deal yet, he told colleagues on a private morning call, according to a Republican familiar with the call and granted anonymity to discuss it.

Voting was expected to resume in the afternoon. But no final agreement was likely by the end of the day, and the House could be back at it next week — a second week with the chamber unable swear in members and begin its 2023-24 session. Full story:

