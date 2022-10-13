WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 committee to unveil 'surprising' new details in hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is focused Thursday on “surprising” details including evidence from Donald Trump’s Secret Service about the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol in what is likely to be its last public hearing before the November midterm elections.

The 10th public session, which convened shortly after 1 p.m., is expected to delve into Trump's “state of mind" and the central role the defeated president played in the multipart effort to overturn the election, according to a committee aide who discussed the plans on condition of anonymity.

The committee is starting to sum up its findings: Trump, after losing the 2020 presidential election, launched an unprecedented attempt to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory. The result was the deadly mob siege of the Capitol.

Highlights from the Jan. 6 committee hearings so far: