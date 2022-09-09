 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH LIVE: King Charles III gives 1st address as new monarch

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III says he feels “profound sorrow” over the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and is vowing to carry on her “lifelong service” to the nation.

Charles is making his first address to the nation as monarch Friday. He became king on Thursday after the queen’s death.

“That promise of lifelong service I renew to all today,” he said. He delivered the address with a framed photo on the queen on a desk.

His speech was broadcast on television and streamed at St. Paul’s Cathedral, where some 2,000 people were attending a service of remembrance for the queen. Mourners at the service included Prime Minister Liz Truss and members of her government.

Live update: King Charles III vows life of service to others

President Joe Biden told reporters on Friday that he planned to attend the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II. Biden was the 13th and final U.S. president to meet the woman whose reign spanned seven decades. The queen had met every American president since Dwight Eisenhower, with the exception of Lyndon Johnson. That’s because Johnson did not visit Britain during his presidency. Biden and first lady Jill Biden said the queen’s “legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world.”

