WATCH LIVE: King Charles III gives 1st address as new monarch

President Joe Biden told reporters on Friday that he planned to attend the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II. Biden was the 13th and final U.S. president to meet the woman whose reign spanned seven decades. The queen had met every American president since Dwight Eisenhower, with the exception of Lyndon Johnson. That’s because Johnson did not visit Britain during his presidency. Biden and first lady Jill Biden said the queen’s “legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world.”