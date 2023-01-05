WATCH LIVE: McCarthy appears to fail in 7th speaker vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pressure mounting, the speaker's chair of the U.S. House sat empty for a third day Thursday, as Republican leader Kevin McCarthy was failing in yet another excruciating ballot to win enough votes from his party to seize the chamber's gavel.
One of McCarthy's steadfast critics, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, even cast his vote for Donald Trump, a symbolic gesture, but one that highlighted the former president's influence over the Republican Party.
But the final outcome on the seventh vote for speaker was turning out no differently than the others.
Photos: Scenes from historic speaker vote of 118th Congress
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., emerges from a closed-door meeting with the GOP Conference as he pursues the speaker of the House role as the 118th Congress convenes, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., stops to speak with reporters as she walks from a closed-door meeting with the GOP Conference during the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., right, recites the Pledge of Allegiance during opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., emerges from a closed-door meeting with the GOP Conference as he pursues the speaker of the House role as the 118th Congress convenes, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Detractors in the conservative House Freedom Caucus were making demands on McCarthy for in turn for their support. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
Outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., stands with Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., during opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Paul Pelosi, husband of outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., sits in the gallery during the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, poses for a photo during opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., top center, sits in the House chamber on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y. sits in the chamber during opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., left, the incoming chief deputy whip for House Republicans, walks with Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., the incoming House majority whip, as they arrive for a closed-door Republican Conference meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, opening day of the 118th Congress. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is seated in the House chamber on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., greets lawmakers in the chamber on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Republicans applaud as Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., nominates Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as House Speaker during opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., arrives during opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., stands with Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., during opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives during opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., bottom right, is applauded after he was nominated to be the new Speaker of the House by Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., in the House chamber on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks from the office of the Speaker of the House on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023. There is no name plaque yet above the entrance. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
Rep. Kevin McCarthy of Calif., listens as votes are cast for next Speaker of the House during the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., talks with Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., during the vote for House Speaker on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, nominates Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for House Speaker ahead of a second round of voting during opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., nominates Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, for Speaker of the House on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., arrives to the House chamber before the vote for Speaker of the House on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., reacts after being nominated by Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., for the third round of votes for Speaker of the House on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., shakes hands with Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., after nominating him for the third round of votes for Speaker of the House on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, R-N.Y., reacts after being nominated for a third round of votes for Speaker of the House in the House chamber on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, speaks to nominate Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, for the third round of votes for Speaker of the House on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
House chamber is seen on TV screen, during the third round of votes for Speaker of the House on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Jose Luis Magana
Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., yawns after the third round of votes for House Speaker on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., listens as the second round of votes are cast for the next Speaker of the House on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., talks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, after the House adjourned following three failed attempts to elect a new Speaker of the House for the 118th Congress. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., talks with Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., center, and Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., talk after the House adjourned for the day without electing a new House Speaker during opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks with Rep. Trent Kelly, R-Miss., after the House adjourned without electing a new speaker during opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her husband Paul Pelosi walk surrounded by media on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, after the House adjourned following three failed attempts to select a Speaker of the House for the 118th Congress. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, after the House adjourned following three failed attempts to select a Speaker of the House for the 118th Congress. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
