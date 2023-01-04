WATCH LIVE: McCarthy failing anew in bid for speaker, loses on 4th ballot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy failed anew to win the House speakership Wednesday in dramatic fourth round voting as the chamber plunged into Day Two of the new Congress with no end in sight for the political chaos that GOP conservatives have created.

McCarthy fared no better than he did on opening day ballots as 20 conservative holdouts rejected him with their votes. No minds appeared to have changed, and he fell far short of the 218 votes typically needed to win the gavel.

The California Republican vowed to keep fighting despite losing in multiple rounds of voting that threw the new majority into tumult a day earlier. Full story:

