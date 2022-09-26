 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Watch live: NASA's DART mission will slam into an asteroid's moon this evening

  • 0

Stream your PBS favorites with the PBS app: https://to.pbs.org/2Jb8twG

Find more from PBS NewsHour at https://www.pbs.org/newshour

Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2HfsCD6

Follow us:

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@pbsnews

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/newshour

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/newshour

Facebook: http://www.pbs.org/newshour

Subscribe:

PBS NewsHour podcasts: https://www.pbs.org/newshour/podcasts

Newsletters: https://www.pbs.org/newshour/subscribe

A NASA spacecraft will deliberately slam into an asteroid Monday, and it's all in the name of planetary protection.

The DART mission, or the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, will crash into the space rock at 7:14 p.m. ET after launching 10 months ago.

The spacecraft will attempt to affect the motion of an asteroid in space. A live stream of images captured by the spacecraft will be available on NASA's website beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

The mission is heading for Dimorphos, a small moon orbiting the near-Earth asteroid Didymos. The asteroid system poses no threat to Earth, NASA officials have said, making it a perfect target to test out a kinetic impact -- which may be needed if an asteroid is ever on track to hit Earth.

People are also reading…

The event will be the agency's first full-scale demonstration of deflection technology that can protect the planet.

Get the full story here:

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News