Watch live: NASA's DART mission will slam into an asteroid's moon this evening

A NASA spacecraft will deliberately slam into an asteroid Monday, and it's all in the name of planetary protection.

The DART mission, or the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, will crash into the space rock at 7:14 p.m. ET after launching 10 months ago.

The spacecraft will attempt to affect the motion of an asteroid in space. A live stream of images captured by the spacecraft will be available on NASA's website beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

The mission is heading for Dimorphos, a small moon orbiting the near-Earth asteroid Didymos. The asteroid system poses no threat to Earth, NASA officials have said, making it a perfect target to test out a kinetic impact -- which may be needed if an asteroid is ever on track to hit Earth.

The event will be the agency's first full-scale demonstration of deflection technology that can protect the planet.

Get the full story here: