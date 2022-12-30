WATCH LIVE: Police hold news conference on arrest made in University of Idaho killings

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, a law enforcement official said Friday.

The Moscow Police Department in Idaho is holding a news conference to announce developments in the investigation.

Arrest paperwork filed in Monroe County Court said Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition to Idaho on a warrant for first degree murder.

A law enforcement official confirmed the arrest to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The latest developments:

