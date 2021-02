Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial begins today, an undertaking like no other in U.S. history.

The defeated former president stands charged by the House with inciting the deadly mob attack on the Capitol to overturn the election in what prosecutors argue is the “most grievous constitutional crime.”

Watch live as the Senate debates the articles of impeachment, and follow live updates from the media and political insiders.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0