Watch live: Ukraine President Zelenskyy addresses UN Security Council after civilian massacre

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's president planned to address the U.N.'s most powerful body on Tuesday after even more grisly evidence emerged of civilian massacres in areas that Russian forces recently withdrew from. Western nations expelled dozens more of Moscow's diplomats and proposed further sanctions as part of efforts to punish Russia for what they say are war crimes.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speech to the Security Council will be rich with symbolism, but the invitation and other displays of Western support are unlikely to alter the situation on the ground. He says his forces desperately need more powerful weaponry, some of which the West has been reluctant to give. Russia's veto guarantees the body will take no action, and it was unclear whether its representatives would even remain in the chamber for the video address.

The head of NATO, meanwhile, warned that Russia is regrouping its forces in order to deploy them to eastern and southern Ukraine for a “crucial phase of the war," and said that more “atrocities” may come to light as Russian troops continue to pull back in the north.

***

