Watch live: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses US Congress

Stream your PBS favorites with the PBS app:
https://to.pbs.org/2Jb8twG
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is addressing the U.S. Congress, the actor-turned-wartime leader's latest video speech as he uses the West's great legislative bodies as a global stage to orchestrate support against Russia’s crushing invasion.
Lawmakers rose and gave him a standing ovation when Zelenskyy appeared on the large video screen.
Zelenskyy's livestreamed appearance Wednesday into the U.S. Capitol is part of his very public strategy, in which he has invoked Winston Churchill, Hamlet and the power of world opinion in his fight to stop Russia.
PHOTO GALLERY
Photos: Scenes of the destruction in Ukraine as Russia's bombardment of cities continues
An explosion in an apartment building that came under fire from a Russian army tank in Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, March 11, 2022. Ukraine’s military says Russian forces have captured the eastern outskirts of the besieged city of Mariupol. In a Facebook update Saturday, the military said the capture of Mariupol and Severodonetsk in the east were a priority for Russian forces. Mariupol has been under siege for over a week, with no electricity, gas or water. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
A Ukrainian firefighter drags a hose inside a large food products storage facility which was destroyed by an airstrike in the early morning hours on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Vadim Ghirda
A woman walks past building damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. The surrounded southern city of Mariupol, where the war has produced some of the greatest human suffering, remained cut off despite earlier talks on creating aid or evacuation convoys. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
A tram damaged by shelling sits at a tram depot, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)
Andrew Marienko
A fire burns at an apartment building after it was hit by the shelling of a residential district in Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
A resident passes by cars burnt in the Russian shellfire as he flees from his hometown on the road towards Kyiv, in the town of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Efrem Lukatsky
A woman holding a small dog walks in front of an apartment in a block which was destroyed by an artillery strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022. Russia's military forces kept up their punishing campaign to capture Ukraine's capital with fighting and artillery fire in Kyiv's suburbs Monday after an airstrike on a military base near the Polish border brought the war dangerously close to NATO's doorstep.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Vadim Ghirda
Destroyed cars on a road being used as an evacuation route out of Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Felipe Dana
A man looks at a burned apartment building that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
A destroyed car in front of a building damaged by shelling, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)
Andrew Marienko
Russian's army tanks move down a street on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
A view of damage caused by shelling at a cafe, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)
Andrew Marienko
Foreign and Ukrainian soldiers cross an improvised path under a destroyed bridge in Irpin, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022. Kyiv northwest suburbs such as Irpin and Bucha have been enduring Russian shellfire and bombardments for over a week prompting residents to leave their homes. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Felipe Dana
Ukrainian soldiers stand atop a destroyed bridge in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022. Kyiv northwest suburbs such as Irpin and Bucha have been enduring Russian shellfire and bombardments for over a week prompting residents to leave their homes. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Felipe Dana
A Ukrainian firefighter walks inside a large food products storage facility which was destroyed by an airstrike in the early morning hours on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Waves of Russian missiles pounded a military training base close to Ukraine's western border with NATO member Poland, killing 35 people, following Russian threats to target foreign weapon shipments that are helping Ukrainian fighters defend their country against Russia's grinding invasion.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Vadim Ghirda
A woman walks past building damaged by shelling, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)
Andrew Marienko
Elderly residents cross a destroyed bridge while fleeing Irpin, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Felipe Dana
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov)
Mstyslav Chernov
A staff member exits a large food products storage facility which was destroyed by an airstrike in the early morning hours in Brovary, north of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Waves of Russian missiles pounded a military training base close to Ukraine's western border with NATO member Poland, killing 35 people, following Russian threats to target foreign weapon shipments that are helping Ukrainian fighters defend their country against Russia's grinding invasion.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Vadim Ghirda
Ukrainian soldiers and firefighters search in a destroyed building after a bombing attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Vadim Ghirda
A Ukrainian firefighter stands outside a destroyed building after it was hit by artillery shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Felipe Dana
In this photo released by Ukrainian State Emergency Service press service, firefighters work at an apartment building hit by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022. (Ukrainian State Emergency Service via AP)
HOGP
In this photo released by Ukrainian State Emergency Service press service, firefighters evacuate an elderly woman from an apartment building hit by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022. (Ukrainian State Emergency Service via AP)
HOGP
People look at a burning apartment building in a yard after shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
A woman walks past a burning apartment building after shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
People walk past a crater from the explosion in Mira Avenue (Avenue of Peace) in Mariupol, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. The surrounded southern city of Mariupol, where the war has produced some of the greatest human suffering, remained cut off despite earlier talks on creating aid or evacuation convoys. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
Ukrainian soldier passes at a destroyed building after a Russian bombing attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Efrem Lukatsky
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!