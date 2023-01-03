WATCH LIVE: US House holds speaker vote to open 118th Congress; McCarthy's bid in jeopardy

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans teetered on the brink of chaos Tuesday on the opening day of the new Congress, with GOP leader Kevin McCarthy pledging a “battle on the floor” if needed to overcome right-flank colleagues who are refusing to give him their votes to become House speaker.

Even before Congress convened, the scene playing out on Capitol Hill was one of upheaval and uncertainty. The standoff means McCarthy, after having led his party to a narrow Republican majority, was grasping for his political survival, trying to avoid being the first majority nominee for speaker in 100 years to fail to win an initial vote for the gavel.

McCarthy emerged from a contentious closed-door meeting with fellow House Republicans unable to win over detractors and lacking the support needed to become speaker. He vowed to fight to the finish — even if it takes multiple tries in a public spectacle that would underscore divisions in his party and weaken its leadership in the first days of the new Congress.

“We may have a battle on the floor, but the battle is for the conference and the country,” McCarthy said at the Capitol.

A core group of conservatives led by the Freedom Caucus and aligned with Donald Trump's MAGA agenda were furious, calling the private meeting a “beat down” by McCarthy allies and remaining steadfast in their opposition to the GOP leader.

“There’s one person who could have changed all this,” said Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., the chairman of the Freedom Caucus and a leader of Trump's effort to challenge the 2020 presidential election.

The group said McCarthy refused the group's last-ditch offer for rules changes in a meeting late Monday at the Capitol.

“If you want to drain the swamp you can't put the biggest alligator in control of the exercise,” said Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

“He eagerly dismissed us,” said Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.

Lawmakers were convening in a new era of divided government as Democrats relinquish control of the House after midterm election losses. While the Senate remains in Democratic hands, barely, House Republicans are eager to confront President Joe Biden’s agenda after two years of a Democratic Party control of both houses of Congress.

But first, House Republicans had to elect a speaker, second in succession to the presidency. Full story:

***

Meet the history-makers of the 2022 midterm elections Maura Healey Katie Britt Maxwell Frost Wes Moore Sarah Huckabee Sanders Becca Balint Alex Padilla Markwayne Mullin Robert Garcia Kathy Hochul Marcy Kaptur Summer Lee Shri Thanedar Leslie Rutledge Shirley Weber Rob Bonta Aruna Miller Anthony Brown Andrea Campbell Austin Davis

***

A look at Nancy Pelosi's career, in photos