Watch live: Uvalde, Buffalo families, 11-year-old survivor testify at House hearing on gun violence

Friends and families of the victims of the Buffalo and Uvalde, Tex., shootings testify at a House committee hearing on rising gun violence in America. Attendees include:

-Zeneta Everhart, the mother of Buffalo survivor Zaire Goodman

-Miah Cerrillo, fourth grade Robb Elementary School student

-Felix Rubio and Kimberly Rubio, parents of Uvalde victim Lexi Rubio

A House committee will hear testimony on gun violence at a hearing on Wednesday, including from a fourth-grade student who survived the horrific mass shooting last month at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that shocked the nation.

Eleven-year-old Miah Cerrillo spoke with CNN recently about her experience and described in chilling detail how she had been afraid the gunman would kill her so she had smeared herself with a friend's blood and played dead.

Miah Cerrillo

Miah Cerrillo, a 11-year-old survivor of the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas, feared the gunman would come back for her so she smeared herself in her friend's blood and played dead.

Wednesday's hearing will provide a high-profile platform for Cerrillo and others directly impacted by gun violence to tell their harrowing stories to the American public. It is rare for Congress to hear testimony from someone as young as Cerrillo on a subject as sensitive and disturbing as gun violence.

The hearing will also feature testimony from the parents of one of the victims at the Texas elementary school massacre and the mother of a victim of a recent mass shooting at a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo, New York.

