Watch Now: 9/11 recalled in anniversary events around the US
Watch CBSN's coverage of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on Saturday, Sept. 11 starting at 8:30 a.m. ET with a CBS News special report anchored by Norah O’Donnell.

Complete coverage: How 9/11 changed America, and the world

US marks 20 years since 9/11, in shadow of Afghan war's end
National
  • By JENNIFER PELTZ Associated Press
  • Updated
Twenty years ago, the 11th of September dawned as just a date. By midnight, it was 9/11, the staggering starting point for a new era of terror, war, politics, patriotism and tragedy.

From 9/11's ashes, a new world took shape. It did not last.
National
  • By CALVIN WOODWARD, ELLEN KNICKMEYER and DAVID RISING, Associated Press
  • Updated
In the ghastly rubble of Ground Zero's fallen towers 20 years ago, Hour Zero arrived, a chance to start anew.

9/11 conspiracies cast a long shadow — from election to COVID
National
  • By DAVID KLEPPER, Associated Press
  • Updated
Twenty years on, the skepticism and suspicion first revealed by 9/11 conspiracy theories has metastasized, spread by the internet and nurtured by pundits and politicians.

They were some of 9/11's biggest names. Where are they now?
National
  • By JERRY SCHWARTZ, Associated Press
  • Updated
In the aftermath of 9/11, America was introduced to an array of personalities. Some we had known well. Others were thrown into the spotlight. Where are they now?

How 9/11 changed air travel: more security, less privacy
National
  • By DAVID KOENIG, AP Airlines Writer
  • Updated
The worst terror attack on American soil led to increased and sometimes tension-filled security measures in airports across the world, aimed at preventing a repeat of that awful day.

20 years after 9/11: Surviving the attack was 'just the first piece of the journey'
National
  • By JENNIFER PELTZ, Associated Press
  • Updated
Sept. 11 survivors bear scars and the weight of unanswerable questions. On the 20th anniversary of the attack, six survivors reflect on their journey since that tragic day.

Afghanistan's arc from 9/11 to today: Once hopeful, now sad
National
  • By KATHY GANNON, Associated Press
  • Updated
In November 2001, in a mostly ruined Afghan capital, America's mission after the 9/11 attacks brought hope to many Afghans. Much has changed from that moment to today.

These 3 newsmen guided millions through the horror of Sept. 11, 2001
National
  • By DAVID BAUDER, AP Media Writer
  • Updated
Before social media and with online news in its infancy, the story of 9/11 unfolded primarily on television. These three newsmen were where most Americans turned.

