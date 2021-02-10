 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Democratic impeachment managers make a case against Trump
View Comments
AP

Watch Now: Democratic impeachment managers make a case against Trump

{{featured_button_text}}

House Democrats will begin two days of arguments in Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, trying to convince skeptical Republicans that the former president alone was responsible for inciting his mob of supporters who broke into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and interrupted the presidential electoral count.

The arguments Wednesday from the nine Democratic impeachment managers for the House, which impeached Trump last month, will come a day after the Senate voted to move ahead with the trial even though Republicans and Trump’s lawyers argued that it was unconstitutional because Trump had already left office. All Democrats and six Republicans disagreed, arguing that there is legal precedent for the trial and that there should be no exceptions for impeachable behavior in a president’s last months in office.

Watch lie video and follow the latest news and developments.

Latest updates and comments posted to social media

9 Republicans to watch at Trump's second impeachment trial

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Senate Impeachment Trial of Former President Trump

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News