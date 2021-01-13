 Skip to main content
Watch now: Live coverage of the 2nd impeachment of President Donald Trump
Watch now: Live coverage of the 2nd impeachment of President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's fiery speech at a rally just before the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol is at the center of the impeachment charge against him, even as the falsehoods he spread for months about election fraud are still being championed by some Republicans.

A Capitol police officer died from injuries suffered in the riot, and police shot and killed a woman during the siege. Three other people died in what authorities said were medical emergencies.

What to watch as the Democratic-controlled House moves to impeach Trump for the second time in 13 months — now with just days left in the defeated president's term.

