 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: President Biden discusses Kabul airport explosions
0 Comments
alert

Watch now: President Biden discusses Kabul airport explosions

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

President Joe Biden will address the nation about the explosion outside Kabul airport that killed at least 72 people and 12 US troops.

Latest updates and comments posted to social media

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News