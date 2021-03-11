Watch Now: President Biden makes first prime-time address on anniversary of pandemic

One year after the nation was brought to a near-standstill by the coronavirus, President Joe Biden is outlining his plan Thursday to get the country “closer to normal” by the Fourth of July, using his first prime-time address to to offer Americans fresh hope and appeal for their help to meet his timetable.

Earlier Thursday, Biden signed into law the $1.9 trillion relief package he says will help the U.S. defeat the coronavirus and nurse the economy back to health.

“This historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country,” Biden said as he signed the bill in the Oval Office.

His speech, slated to start at 8 p.m. ET on the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization’s declaration of a pandemic, is expected to mourn the dead and project optimism about the future.

Virus by the numbers: These 10 charts track the virus at the 1-year mark of the pandemic