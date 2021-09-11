LOCAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Morningside's Austin Johnson has career day against Doane

CRETE, Neb. — Austin Johnson had a memorable day.
The Morningside University wide receiver earned a career-high 261 yards that helped the Mustangs beat Doane 56-14 on Saturday on the road.
Johnson caught eight passes, and he had 240 of those yards during the first half.
That's good for ninth all-time in Morningside history in terms of single-game receiving yards.
Johnson caught two TD passes, one from Joe Dolincheck and Kaden Ladwig. The first one was from Ladwig, and that came with 8 minutes, 37 seconds left in the first quarter for 63 yards.
Johnson's second TD catch came with 4:03 left in the second quarter, and that came from Dolincheck for 61 yards.
Ladwig was 9-for-13 for 218 yards passing, while Dolincheck was 11-for-14 for 198 yards. Ladwig recorded a TD pass while Dolincheck had three.
Morningside running back Anthony Sims carried the ball 17 times for 96 yards.
The Mustangs amassed 578 yards of total offense.
The Mustangs' defense, meanwhile, held Doane to 158 total yards. The Tigers were 4-for-18 on third downs.
Tyler Wingert had 11 total tackles, while Lonell Boyd Jr. had 10. Wingert also had an interception that he returned for 18 yards.
Concordia 61, Briar Cliff 21: The Chargers finally broke a long streak of scoring a touchdown on Saturday, and it happened during the second quarter in Seward, Neb.
BCU quarterback Luke Davies found Kreggor Clark for 13 yards with 2:16 left before halftime. He ended a 3-play, 20-yard drive.
It was Clark's only catch of the day. Aaron Okoro led the Chargers with 46 receiving yards on one catch.
Davies was 14-for-21 for 145 yards. He also had an interception.
The Chargers had 155 total offensive yards.
Mike Green intercepted a pass with 11:28 left in the third quarter, and he returned it 32 yards to put the Chargers' defense on the board.
BCU's scoring ended with 12:28 remaining with a Tim Brown 93-yard kickoff return.
Concordia collected 520 yards on BCU's defense.
Northwestern 35, Midland 29 (OT): Blake Fryar became a hero for the Red Raiders on Saturday in Fremont, Neb.
Fryar, the Raiders' QB, scored a 7-yard rushing touchdown in the first overtime to give his team the win.
Fryar also had a TD pass midway through the fourth quarter, finding Cade Mosser for 41 yards. That gave Northwestern a 22-19 lead.
The Warriors scored 10 straight points, but then the Red Raiders had an answer for that with 3:32 left in regulation. Fryar found Jase Amelse for 11 yards, and that ended a 5-play, 70-yard drive.
Fryar was 25-for-47 for 332 yards and two touchdowns. Moser had five catches for 125 yards.
Konner McQuillan led the Northwestern rushing with 63 yards on 12 carries.
Dordt 61, Hastings 10: The Defenders' defense held Hastings to 232 total yards, while the Dordt offense amassed 738 yards.
They jumped out to a 30-10 lead in the first half, and three of the first four touchdowns in the first half were by the rushing variety.
Tyler Reynolds was 7 of 9 for 106 yards and a touchdown. Ethan Thomas also threw a touchdown.
Anthony Trojahn led the rushing attack for 166 yards. He scored a pair of TDs.
Bemidji State 38, Wayne State 28: Three Wayne State turnovers resulted in 21 Bemidji State points and the Beavers racked up 565 yards of total offense to defeat the Wildcats 38-28 in Northern Sun Conference football played Saturday afternoon at Chet Anderson Stadium in Bemidji, Minnesota.
The host Beavers improve to 2-0 on the season while WSC falls to 1-1.