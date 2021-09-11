LOCAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Morningside's Austin Johnson has career day against Doane

CRETE, Neb. — Austin Johnson had a memorable day.

The Morningside University wide receiver earned a career-high 261 yards that helped the Mustangs beat Doane 56-14 on Saturday on the road.

Johnson caught eight passes, and he had 240 of those yards during the first half.

That's good for ninth all-time in Morningside history in terms of single-game receiving yards.

Johnson caught two TD passes, one from Joe Dolincheck and Kaden Ladwig. The first one was from Ladwig, and that came with 8 minutes, 37 seconds left in the first quarter for 63 yards.

Johnson's second TD catch came with 4:03 left in the second quarter, and that came from Dolincheck for 61 yards.

Ladwig was 9-for-13 for 218 yards passing, while Dolincheck was 11-for-14 for 198 yards. Ladwig recorded a TD pass while Dolincheck had three.

Morningside running back Anthony Sims carried the ball 17 times for 96 yards.

The Mustangs amassed 578 yards of total offense.

The Mustangs' defense, meanwhile, held Doane to 158 total yards. The Tigers were 4-for-18 on third downs.