LOCAL ROUNDUP: Vermillion boys golf places second at Beresford regionals

The Mustangs hold a collective team score of 278, which is 10-under-par for the course.

Midland is second in the conference leaderboard, with 290.

Northwestern is third at 297.

Ryan Rogers from Midland and Sam Storey from Morningside are the clubhouse leaders at 4-under par, after 18-hole rounds of 68.

Mason Weeks from Morningside is third with 69 (-3).

Defending champion Jonny Douglas from Morningside and Brock Murphy from Northwestern are tied at fourth at 70 (-2).

Ivan Yabut from Concordia and Xan Milligan from Morningside are tied for sixth at -1 after rounds of 71.

Briar Cliff sits in fifth place with a score of 300. The Top 2 golfers for the Chargers are both tied for 11th. Mason Collins and Elijah Lamoureaux each shot a 74.

The Dordt Defenders are in eighth place, at a 22-over score of 310. Dutch Farr is tied for 22nd place, with a 4-over 76.

Dustin Widman is in 37th, as he shot a 79.