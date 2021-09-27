LOCAL ROUNDUP: Vermillion boys golf places second at Beresford regionals

BERESFORD, S.D. — The Vermillion High School boys golf team placed second Monday at the Class A regionals hosted The Bridges Golf Course in Beresford.
The Tanagers shot a collective team score of 327, just one behind Tea Area.
The Tanagers put four golfers in the Top 17, led by Carter Hansen’s 18-hole score of 78. He finished in a tie for fifth place.
Carter Mart was one of five golfers in a tie for 10th place, scoring an 82. Dakota Valley’s Logan Collette and Elk Point-Jefferson’s Carter Langle were also among those with an 82.
Willis Robertson and Trey Hansen finished back-to-back at 16th and 17th. Robertson shot an 83, while Trey Hansen was one shot back.
Beresford’s top golfer was Dustin Maas, as he placed ninth with a score of 81.
Dakota Valley had a pair of golfers in the Top 20. Isaac Bruns was the other Top 20 finalist for the Panthers, as he finished with an 88.
Dakota Valley finished fifth as a team with 349 strokes, while the Huskies were seventh (359) and the Watchdogs were ninth (380).
GPAC FALL CLASSIC: The Morningside University men’s golf team built a 12-stroke lead on Monday at the Great Plains Athletic Conference fall championship at Indian Creek Golf Course in Elkhorn, Neb.
The Mustangs hold a collective team score of 278, which is 10-under-par for the course.
Midland is second in the conference leaderboard, with 290.
Northwestern is third at 297.
Ryan Rogers from Midland and Sam Storey from Morningside are the clubhouse leaders at 4-under par, after 18-hole rounds of 68.
Mason Weeks from Morningside is third with 69 (-3).
Defending champion Jonny Douglas from Morningside and Brock Murphy from Northwestern are tied at fourth at 70 (-2).
Ivan Yabut from Concordia and Xan Milligan from Morningside are tied for sixth at -1 after rounds of 71.
Briar Cliff sits in fifth place with a score of 300. The Top 2 golfers for the Chargers are both tied for 11th. Mason Collins and Elijah Lamoureaux each shot a 74.
The Dordt Defenders are in eighth place, at a 22-over score of 310. Dutch Farr is tied for 22nd place, with a 4-over 76.
Dustin Widman is in 37th, as he shot a 79.
WAYNE STATE VOLLEYBALL: Following three NSIC home sweeps last week, the Wayne State College volleyball team moved up one spot to seventh in the latest AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll released Monday afternoon. The Wildcats, 10-2 overall and 3-1 in the NSIC, received 863 points in voting conducted by various Division II coaches from across the country.