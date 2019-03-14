Local Scores 31 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Thursday College Baseball Morningside 8, Dordt 5Buena Vista 8, Bethany Lutheran 4 Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments Most Popular Sioux City man arrested after more than 450 THC cartridges found in barn A 'bomb cyclone' is about to strike the central US. And 70 million are in its path Flooding in Moville, Iowa: 'Not often you see whitecaps on the highway' Sioux City maid arrested after stealing from Sergeant Bluff residence 3 sentenced to federal prison for stealing, selling guns promotion 101 Things To Do In Siouxland Your guide to a year's worth of Siouxland's best. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/events promotion Business You Should Know: Volume 2