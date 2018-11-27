Basketball

High School

IOWA GIRLS

Webster City 60, Pocahontas Area 47

Newell-Fonda 89, Spencer 40

South O’Brien 67, Hinton 42

MMCRU 61, Akron-Westfield 47

Cherokee 73, Emmetsburg 32

Kingsley-Pierson 89, Lawton-Bronson 63

Central Lyon 72, George-Little Rock 62

MOC-Floyd Valley 44, Boyden-Hull 42

Okoboji, Milford 54, Sioux Center 47

Sioux City, East 62, Western Christian, Hull 54, OT

West Lyon 67, Sibley-Ocheyedan 37

West Sioux 55, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 20

Worthington, Minn. 44, Spirit Lake 40

IOWA BOYS

North 75, Storm Lake 72

George-Little Rock 60, Central Lyon 45

Kingsley-Pierson 50, Lawton-Bronson 48

West Sioux 88, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 46

NEBRASKA BOYS

Norfolk 66, Wayne 52

COLLEGE MEN

Baylor 63, South Dakota 57

Wayne State 87, Nebraska-Kearney 58

