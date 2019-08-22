AMES, Iowa — The list of Iowa State’s NFL prospect has grown since Matt Campbell arrived.
Defensive linemen Ray Lima and JaQuan Bailey each have a chance to get drafted, as well as offensive lineman Josh Knipfel and linebacker Marcel Spears.
One person the Iowa State coaching staff is really high on in terms of having a future in the NFL is long snapper Steven Wirtel.
Wirtel, a senior from Orland Park, Kansas was the No. 6 long snapping prospect in the country as a recruit and chose Iowa State over Georgia and Illinois.
His brother John Wirtel was the long snapper at Kansas from 2014-18 and is now long snapping with the Chicago Bears.
“Going through the recruiting process is when I realized I could be a professional,” Steven said. “I was ranked up there pretty high. Then when I got here I realized if I just keep doing what I’m doing, I have a real future in this. I saw my brother go through that process and he’s now with the Chicago Bears snapping for them. That opened my eyes and I’ve had a lot of good conversations with him over this last off season.
“Seeing what the future can hold has been something that’s been really exciting for me.”
In the off season, Wirtel honed his craft by working on extra-point and field-goal snaps. He wanted to deliver the ball with perfect laces, so the holder wouldn’t even have to spin the ball in order for the laces to be out for the kicker.
“One of the biggest things I did was taking my legs out of it on the short snaps and that got my accuracy better and the perfect laces came with it, too,” Wirtel said. “This fall camp, the improvements have been noticeable.”
Kicker Connor Assalley was the beneficiary of Wirtel’s superb snaps last season. Assalley was consistent from 20-45 yards, hitting on 14 of 17. But from 46-50, Assalley was just 2-6. He spent his off season working on his strength and flexibility to try and increase his range.
This season, Assalley said he’d feel comfortable with anything inside of 53 yards.
Another change for Wirtel was one that was out of his control. He has a new punter to snap to. Iowa State’s starter last season, Corey Dunn, tore his Achilles in the off season.
Dunn is a right-footed punter and backup Joe Rivera is a left-footed punter. Rivera had tow punts last season, each against Drake. One was a 46-yard punt and the other was a 30-yard punt. Rivera said being consistent is the most important thing for him this season, and having Wirtel delivering accurate, consistent balls will help him.
“I have to focus on his left hip instead, but he’s been great to work with,” Wirtel said. “It’s been really easy to adapt to him.”
Wirtel and Rivera already have chemistry together – Rivera was the holder last season for field goals and extra points.
Wirtel, a First-Team All-Big 12 selection is more than just a snapper. At 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds Wirtel isn’t afraid to mix it up inside and help with protection and he’s willing to help on punt coverage, too – he has at least one tackle every season so far.
As for kick returns, Iowa State returns Second-Team All-Big 12 returner in Kene Nwangwu, who is a running back when he’s not returning kicks. Nwangwu led the Big 12 and was 12th nationally in kickoff returns, averaging 27 yards in 24 returns – he had three returns for at least 40 yards.
Iowa State punt returns will be handled by either senior receiver Deshaunte Jones or Redshirt sophomore receiver Tarique Milton.