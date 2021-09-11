Looking back at Sept. 11 in Sioux City

Sioux Gateway Airport employee Ken Harder places barricade tape across the parking lot on Sept. 11, 2001. The front of the terminal was surrounded by barricades as terrorist attacks in New York City and Washington, D.C. grounded all non-military aircraft in the U.S.
Members of the Iowa Air National Guard 185th Fighter Wing move munitions around the F-16s' flight line at Sioux Gateway Airport on Sept, 11, 2001.
Briar Cliff University student Becky Vail is comforted by fellow student Katie Le Febvre during a prayer service at the school's Chapel of Our Lady of Grace on Sept. 11, 2001. At the time, Vail's father was in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Wurzburg, Germany, along with her mother and six other siblings.
Vehicles line up to buy gas at a convenience station along Gordon Drive in Sioux City after 5 p.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, as rumors swirled that prices would skyrocket in the wake of the terrorist attacks on New York City and Washington, D.C.
Local residents line up at the Siouxland Community Blood Bank in Sioux City to donate blood on to Sept. 11, 2001.
Like the rest of the country, the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks upended life in Siouxland 20 years ago today.
Local residents watched in horror and sorrow as 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in New York City, Washington, D.C. and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
At Sioux Gateway Airport, the attacks grounded commercial flights indefinitely and put the Iowa Air National Guard base on high alert.
Tri-state residents gathered for prayer and to donate blood for the victims.
As the threat of war loomed in the oil-rich Middle East, local motorists also lined up to buy fuel, worried that prices would soon skyrocket.
