Looking back at Sept. 11 in Sioux City

Like the rest of the country, the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks upended life in Siouxland 20 years ago today.

Local residents watched in horror and sorrow as 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in New York City, Washington, D.C. and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

At Sioux Gateway Airport, the attacks grounded commercial flights indefinitely and put the Iowa Air National Guard base on high alert.

Tri-state residents gathered for prayer and to donate blood for the victims.

As the threat of war loomed in the oil-rich Middle East, local motorists also lined up to buy fuel, worried that prices would soon skyrocket.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0