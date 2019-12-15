Looking back on our year

The end of the year always allows us a chance to step back and remember some of the top stories of the year: You'll see that throughout late December in our print editions, with our countdown of the top 10 stories and our Newsmaker of the Year.

But you'll also find our look-back coverage online. Starting this week, be sure to visit us online frequently to catch our galleries and collections of topics both both weighty and fun.

On the way: Dozens of photos of food, weather and concerts published in our pages this year, a sneak peek at what readers loved most in the last 12 months and some of our reporters' favorites.

And online, you have an opportunity to weigh in with your favorites, share your favorite memories of this year's news and send it to your friends.

So make a note to visit our website regularly over the next few weeks -- and throughout 2020 -- and recall the best of Sioux City and beyond in 2019.

