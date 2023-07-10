LOTTERIES Jul 10, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SATURDAYPowerball7-23-24-32-43 PB: 18Lotto America 29-33-38-43-49 SB: 8Dakota Cash6-14-26-31-35FRIDAY Mega Millions 8-10-17-55-66 MB: 3 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular MINI: The Secret Service knows exactly who is responsible for the cocaine found in the White House Mini Editorial to the Journal: "The Secret Service knows exactly who is responsible for the cocaine found in the White House. It will take a b… Shelby Houlihan returns to public racing, sets record in 'Beer Mile World Classic' Houlihan's time of 5:43.81 set a new world record, becoming the first woman to break the six-minute mark, according to race organizers. Embattled Sioux City nursing home to close in September The WARN Act notice, described as a closing, was published on Wednesday, with a layoff date of Sept. 5. Scene of the Crash Car Show revving up for its ninth year The ninth Scene of the Crash Car show at the South Sioux City Dakota/Thurston County Fairgrounds will include an all-day swap meet, mini-dirt … 2 men hospitalized after separate near drownings on West Lake Okoboji Two men nearly drowned on West Lake Okoboji Tuesday, according to a statement from Arnolds Park/Okoboji Fire Rescue.