LOTTERIES Aug 21, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SATURDAY Powerball1-25-27-38-62 PB: 13Lotto America 4-22-29-32-39 SB: 4Dakota Cash 4-8-19-26-27FRIDAYMega Millions 10-20-29-44-66 MB: 11 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Orange City Airbnb ranked as most hospitable in Iowa Not only is the Orange City home occupied nearly every weekend, it's been officially declared one of the best Airbnbs in Iowa. Airbnb named th… Sioux City parent claims officials reported him to FBI for domestic terrorism School Board President Dan Greenwell said Krastel approached him two months ago, asking if the board reported him to the FBI. At the time, Gre… Boa constrictor found in Target shopping cart has yet to be claimed by owner The owner of a boa constrictor found in a shopping cart at Sioux City's Target store has yet to claim the reptile. If unclaimed, the snake app… Sioux City woman, 9-year-old killed in Osceola County crash Sunday ASHTON, Iowa -- A Sioux City woman and a 9-year-old child were killed, and several others were injured, in a crash Sunday morning in Osceola County. Internal investigation shows Sioux City police tried to help Sioux City parent, not report him to FBI "At no point has Mr. Krastel been the subject of an FBI investigation nor a target of FBI surveillance," said former FBI Special Agent Steve F…