LOTTERIES Aug 28, 2023 1 hr ago

SATURDAY Powerball20-22-26-28-63 PB: 5Lotto America 8-21-38-43-51 SB: 1Dakota Cash 1-9-14-17-20FRIDAY Mega Millions 12-23-26-31-38 MB: 2