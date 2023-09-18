LOTTERIES Sep 18, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SATURDAYPowerball8-11-19-24-46 PB: 5 Lotto America 23-30-34-40-41 SB: 3Dakota Cash5-12-19-28-32FRIDAY Mega Millions5-13-29-50-53 MB: 25 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Sioux City man wins $100,000 Iowa Lottery prize He bought the winning ticket at Select Mart, 623 14th St., in Sioux City, and claimed his prize Friday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office. ‘Wrong place at the wrong time’: Downtown Sioux City business feels impact from construction The second-phase of the Pierce Street water main replacement project is due to be completed by the first week of October, according to City En… Ex-Sioux City school chief Gausman confirms he asked for closed meeting, but was not told of complaint Former Sioux City schools superintendent Paul Gausman confirms he knew of and asked for one of the closed school board meetings he claims viol… Sioux City Explorers' future at Lewis & Clark uncertain as Northwoods League pitches expansion team The Sioux City Explorers face competition from the collegiate Northwoods League to lease Lewis & Clark Park beginning next season. 185th Guardsman sentenced to prison for child porn possession A guardsman with the 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard has been sentenced to federal prison for possessing child pornography.