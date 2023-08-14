LOTTERIES Aug 14, 2023 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SATURDAYPowerball19-21-37-50-65 PB: 26Lotto America 3-16-26-29-30 SB: 5Dakota Cash13-18-19-29-34FRIDAYMega Millions 8-9-18-35-41 MB: 18 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular REVIEW: Lainey Wilson wows Battery Park crowd with forceful show Lainey Wilson owns the audience now. She’s fresh, she’s exciting and, best of all, she’s not afraid to put everything on stage. Tip Top Tux closes its doors suddenly, leaving customers in a panic "Mikayla said the salesgirl told her to pick up our 17 tuxedos as soon as possible because she wasn't sure how much longer the store would be … Sold out Lainey Wilson concert brings crowd of 6,000 to Battery Park With two headliners performing in Sioux City in the coming week, Battery Park is expected to be filled to the brim. REVIEW: Ludacris performs a fast and furious look at hip-hop during concert At Battery Park Saturday night, Ludacris sped through a catalog of hits, stopping every now and then to provide context and goad the audience. Nearly starved to death, Dustin the dog completes amazing recovery Watching a young dog named Dustin run, swim and bark at a Sioux City park, one would never imagine that six months ago he was hours, maybe onl…