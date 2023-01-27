Lutheran Services makes progress resettling refugees

SIOUX CITY -- Lutheran Services in Iowa's Immigrant and Community Services program has helped more than 50 people find housing in Siouxland since last March.

Hundreds of Afghan refugees have received help from Lutheran Services to secure employment and schooling for their children. The organization has also offered English language courses and driver's tests, the Rev. David Halaas of St. Mark Lutheran Church said in a recent newsletter.

"It has been quite exciting and inspirational to see our clients reach their goals and be so successful," Halaas wrote.

In fiscal year 2023, Lutheran Services in Iowa expects to help resettle 200 refugees and special immigrant visa holders, he added.

Lutheran Services is seeking resettlement volunteers to help with moving people into their residences and assembling welcome kits for new arrivals. Classroom volunteers are also sought for their English language courses. Donations of household items and furniture are always welcomed.

"We are constantly in awe of the support and generosity the Siouxland community shares," Halaas wrote.

For more information on how to help, visit volunteersiouxland.org and click on the Lutheran Services in Iowa tab.