DES MOINES — Legislation that would require Iowa caucus participants to vote in-person — which would effectively kill Iowa Democrats’ plan for mail-in caucusing in 2024 — was introduced this week in the Iowa House by Republican state lawmaker Bobby Kaufmann, the son of Republican Party of Iowa state chairman Jeff Kaufmann.

Iowa Democrats last year unveiled a plan to overhaul their party’s caucus format and have participants cast their presidential preference via the mail, ahead of caucus night. The plan was developed as part of the party’s effort to maintain its 40-year status as the first U.S. state to cast votes in presidential primaries every four years.

The national Democratic Party still excluded Iowa from the early-voting window in its new primary calendar, but the state party said it nonetheless planned to proceed with the new mail-in process.

On Monday, Rep. Kaufmann introduced the bill, which would require all Iowa caucus participants to cast their presidential preference in-person. Republicans conduct an in-person straw poll on caucus night.

“If that’s the intent, then I disagree with trying to take away the flexibility of folks who may not be able to physically participate on-site, who may be working, who can’t get child care,” said Ross Wilburn, a Democratic state lawmaker from Ames and the most recent former state chair of the Iowa Democratic Party. “The mail-in option for presidential preference would provide the greatest amount of flexibility and participation in the caucus process.”

When asked why he introduced legislation that would kill Democrats’ new caucus plans, Rep. Kaufmann said the goal of his legislation is to protect the Iowa caucuses’ first-in-the-nation status, which Iowa Republicans still hold. While national Democrats overhauled their presidential primary calendar and bumped Iowa out of its first-in-the-nation seat, Republicans maintained their same calendar, leaving Iowa as the first state, followed by New Hampshire.

That order has been contingent upon Iowa Republicans holding the first caucus and then New Hampshire going second with the first presidential primary election.

“As far as ruining (Iowa Democrats’) plans, they are ruining their plans by doing things that I would classify as turning them into a primary, which I guarantee that the New Hampshire Secretary of State would jump us,” Rep. Kaufmann said. “So this is me attempting to protect the integrity of the caucuses. If we do mail-in ballot voting as a caucus in Iowa, New Hampshire views that as a primary and they will jump us, which will jeopardize our first-in-the-nation status. …

“I view this as being helpful to the Democratic caucuses. I really do,” Rep. Kaufmann added. “I am protecting the integrity of caucuses for both parties, and I believe that's what this bill does.”

The bill, House Study Bill 245, is scheduled for its first legislative hearing Wednesday in an Iowa House subcommittee.

A spokesman said Republican Party of Iowa chairman Jeff Kaufmann would comment later Tuesday.

Rita Hart, the recently elected Iowa Democratic Party chairwoman and a former state legislator, in a statement described the legislation as “a surprise move.”

“It’s disappointing that Republicans proposed this bill with no input from Democrats and it is potentially damaging to the history of how Iowa’s parties have always worked together regarding the Iowa caucuses,” Hart said in her statement. “Iowa Democrats will do what’s best for Iowa and that means moving forward with an inclusive caucus process.”

The bill would make another substantive change to the Iowa caucuses: participants would be required to be registered with a state political party at least 70 days prior to the caucuses.

That provision is designed to prevent Iowans from participating in both the Democrats’ and Republicans’ caucuses, now that starting in 2024 the two events will no longer be held on the same night.

“I wouldn’t want Republicans to have 10,000 people show up and caucus for Democrats, just like I don’t want 10,000 Democrats to show up and caucus for a Republican,” Rep. Kaufmann said.

That provision would eliminate caucus-night registration, which is currently allowed. During past caucus cycles, presidential campaigns operating in Iowa have continued to seek supporters right up through the final days before the caucuses.

Rep. Kaufmann has signed on as a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign in Iowa.