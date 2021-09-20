Major Iowa cooperative offline after cyberattack

FORT DODGE, Iowa -- A Fort Dodge-based cooperative with several facilities across North Iowa was struck by a ransonware attack and has shut down its computer systems as a result.

New Cooperative confirmed through a statement that it had been attacked and was working with law enforcement and security experts to mitigate the damage, according to a story reported by the news service Reuters.

New Cooperative operates grain elevators in many parts of Iowa, buys crops from farmers, sells fertilizers and other chemicals for growing crops, and owns the tech platform SoilMap that helps farmers maximize the use of their land for optimum crop growth.

“New Cooperative recently identified a cybersecurity incident that is impacting some of our company’s devices and systems,” the cooperative said in an earlier statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, we have proactively taken our systems offline to contain the threat, and we can confirm it has been successfully contained.”

The co-op operates facilities in Algona, Belmond, Britt, Forest City, Garner, Klemme and Meservey. A message left for the Garner office inquiring whether they were still accepting grain was not immediately returned.